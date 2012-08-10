By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 10 An Apple Inc
expert witness testified on Friday that consumers would be
willing to pay $100 for three patented smartphone features that
are at issue in its high stakes trial against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
John Hauser, a marketing professor at MIT, said he surveyed
consumers over the Internet about how much they would pay for
some of the technology in the lawsuit, like scrolling and
multitouch. That information could be relevant when calculating
potential damages for Apple, which is seeking over $2.5 billion
from Samsung.
However, Samsung hammered Hauser on the methodology for his
study, and Hauser eventually acknowledged that his results do
not necessarily correspond to what customers would actually pay
for such technology in the real world.
"This relates to it but it's not it, no," Hauser said.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
mirroring a struggle for industry supremacy between two rivals
that control more than half of worldwide smartphone sales.
The U.S. company accuses Samsung of copying the design and
some features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales
ban in addition to monetary damages. The Korean company, which
is trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
some of its key wireless technology patents.
At the close of the second week of trial on Friday in a San
Jose, California federal court, Hauser said tablet consumers
would also be willing to pay $90 for the same patented features.
Samsung attorney William Price asked Hauser why he didn't
tell jurors what consumers would pay for features like
additional computer memory on different tablet models. Those
could be compared to the real world prices that Apple charges,
Price said.
"Wouldn't you want to look in the market and see whether or
not this makes sense?" Price said.
Hauser said he was confident in the study's methodology.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.