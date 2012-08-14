By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 14 A Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd expert witness testified on Tuesday that
Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad violate three of Samsung's
patents, as the South Korean electronics company went on offense
in the third week of a high stakes trial.
Dr. Woodward Yang, an electrical engineering professor at
Harvard, said Apple's products use Samsung-patented features for
mobile devices, including the process for seamlessly emailing
photos. He was one of Samsung's first witnesses after a parade
of Apple experts said Samsung phones and tablets violated
Apple's patents.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
mirroring a struggle for industry supremacy between two rivals
that control more than half of worldwide smartphone sales.
The U.S. company accuses Samsung of copying the design and
some features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales
ban in addition to monetary damages. The Korean company, which
is trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
several patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
Apple concluded presenting evidence regarding its own
patents this week, and Samsung started calling witnesses. On
Tuesday, Yang said Samsung's patents were filed before the
introduction of the iPhone in 2007.
Yang focused on patents that cover smartphone features, not
wireless technology. One of those patents covers technology for
easily finding photos in an album.
"The idea here was, let's have a bookmark," Yang said.
Additionally, in an attempt to invalidate some of Apple's
patents in the case, Samsung presented evidence this week to
show that Apple's patents cover technological advances -- like
multitouch -- that had already been developed before Apple
claims to have invented it.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.