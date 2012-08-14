By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 14 A Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd expert witness testified on Tuesday that
Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad violate three of Samsung's
patents, as the South Korean electronics company went on offense
in the third week of a high stakes trial.
Dr. Woodward Yang, an electrical engineering professor at
Harvard, said Apple's products use Samsung-patented features for
mobile devices, including the process for seamlessly emailing
photos. He was one of Samsung's first witnesses after a parade
of Apple experts said Samsung phones and tablets violated
Apple's patents.
Additionally, one of Samsung's designers testified that she
did not rely on Apple designs to create icons for Samsung's
Galaxy S smartphone line.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
mirroring a struggle for industry supremacy between two rivals
that control more than half of worldwide smartphone sales.
The U.S. company accuses Samsung of copying the design and
some features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales
ban in addition to monetary damages. The Korean company, which
is trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
several patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
Apple concluded presenting evidence regarding its own
patents this week, and Samsung started calling witnesses. On
Tuesday, Yang said Samsung's patents were filed before the
introduction of the iPhone in 2007.
Yang focused on patents that cover smartphone features, not
wireless technology. One of those patents covers technology for
easily finding photos in an album.
"The idea here was, let's have a bookmark," Yang said.
Under questioning from Apple attorney Bill Lee, Yang
acknowledged he had not seen evidence that Samsung actually used
any of those features in its own smartphones.
Later on Tuesday, Samsung called designer Jeeyuen Wang, who
said she and a large Korean team worked hard for three months to
create Samsung's own icon designs for Galaxy S phones.
"I slept perhaps two hours, or three hours a night," Wang
said.
Apple attorney Michael Jacobs showed Wang internal Samsung
documents - with her name on them - containing references to
Apple icons. However, under questioning from Samsung attorney
John Quinn, Wang said some of those documents were created well
after Samsung had finished its own designs.
In an attempt to invalidate some of Apple's patents in the
case, Samsung also presented evidence this week to show that
Apple's patents cover technological advances -- like multitouch
-- that had already been developed before Apple claims to have
invented it.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.