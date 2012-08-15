By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 15 A U.S. judge asked that
the chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd speak to each other at least once
on the phone before a jury begins deliberating next week in the
high-stakes patent trial between the two tech companies.
"It's time for peace," U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said on
Wednesday in a San Jose, California, federal court, just miles
from Apple's headquarters.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
mirroring a struggle for industry supremacy between the rivals
that control more than half of worldwide smartphone sales.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some
features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales ban
in addition to monetary damages. South Korea's Samsung, which is
trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
several patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
The U.S. trial is now in its third week. Before the jury was
brought into the courtroom on Wednesday, Koh told attorneys for
the companies that they had succeeded in raising awareness about
the importance of their intellectual property rights.
Top executives from both companies had participated in
mediation with a U.S. magistrate judge several times. They
remained far apart shortly before trial on how they viewed the
value of each other's patents.
Koh asked them to explore settlement once again.
"I see risks here for both sides," Koh said.
Attorneys for both companies told Koh they would pass along
the message.
Samsung continued presenting witnesses on Wednesday,
including an industrial designer from South Korea who described
developing the Galaxy line of tablets.
Speaking through a Korean interpreter, Jin Soo Kim said he
began working on a tablet in October 2009, months before Apple
launched the iPad in January 2010. Kim recounted the rationale
behind different design choices for the Galaxy Tab 10.1. The
screen, for instance, was set at 10.1 inches both to maximize
its size and contain manufacturing costs.
"I really enjoy what I do as a designer," Kim said. "I am
proud of what I do."
Asked by Samsung attorney John Quinn whether he copied the
designs of any other company, Kim said: "I have not."
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny showed Kim internal Samsung
emails, referring to a meeting between Samsung and Google
executives.
At the meeting, Google told Samsung executives they should
redesign its early tablet because it too closely resembled
Apple's iPad, according to the February 2010 emails. Google
created the Android operating system, which runs on the Samsung
phones and tablets at issue in the lawsuit.
Kim said he did not attend the Google meeting and was not
briefed about it by his colleagues.
The nine-member jury is scheduled to begin deliberations
next week.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.