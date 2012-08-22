* Closing arguments held for trial that began on July 30
* Apple says Samsung copied iPhone, Samsung countersued over
patents
* Jury to begin deliberations on Wednesday
By Dan Levine and Poornima Gupta
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug 21 Apple Inc's
worldwide legal crusade against the Android mobile operating
system drew toward a climax on Tuesday as the iPhone maker's
attorneys accused Samsung of taking a shortcut by copying
Apple's designs after realizing it could not keep up.
Closing arguments were delivered at trial between Apple and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a federal court in San
Jose, California. The jury will begin deliberating on Wednesday.
Samsung attorney Charles Verhoeven countered by urging
jurors to consider that a verdict in favor of Apple could stifle
competition and reduce choices for consumers.
"Rather than competing in the marketplace, Apple is seeking
a competitive edge in the courtroom," Verhoeven said. "(Apple
thinks) it's entitled to having a monopoly on a rounded
rectangle with a large screen. It's amazing really."
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
that mirrors the struggle for industry supremacy between the two
companies, which control more than half of worldwide smartphone
sales.
A win for Apple could have a major impact on the industry
because the South Korean company's mobile products are run on
Google Inc's Android operating system, popular software
that is used by many other manufacturers. Before he died, Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs told his biographer he intended to go
"thermonuclear" on Android, saying it had copied Apple.
If the jury determines Samsung violated Apple's valid
patents, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh could impose sales bans
against the Korean company's products.
In court on Tuesday, Apple attorney Harold McElhinny urged
jurors to consider the testimony of a South Korean designer who
said she worked day and night on Samsung's phones for three
months.
"In those critical three months, Samsung was able to copy
and incorporate the result of Apple's four-year investment in
hard work and ingenuity -- without taking any of the risks,"
McElhinny said.
Apple is seeking more than $2.5 billion in damages from
Samsung. An Apple expert said Samsung earned 35.5 percent
margins on the tablets and phones at issue in the lawsuit from
mid-2010 through March 2012, on $8.16 billion in U.S. revenue.
Samsung has disputed that figure.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some
features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales ban
in addition to monetary damages. Samsung, which is trying to
expand in the United States, says Apple infringed several
patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
Both Apple and Samsung used a series of internal emails,
witness testimony from designers, product demonstrations and
mockups to present their case.
CROWD OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE
McElhinny laid out what he said was chronological evidence
that showed Samsung copied Apple's designs. He also told the
jury that, while Apple brought many of its top executives to
testify and face cross examination, Samsung had presented no
major decision makers.
"From the very beginning, Samsung has disrespected this
process," he said.
McElhinny said Samsung's internal documents compared its
products with Apple's -- and determined it had a crisis of
design.
Scores of journalists, lawyers, analysts and observers
turned out to watch the arguments. By 7:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on
Tuesday, the line outside the courthouse was nearly a block
long. The nine member jury spent over two hours listening to
granular legal instructions before Apple's McElhinny began his
presentation just after lunch.
McElhinny focused on a meeting between Samsung and Google
executives in February 2010, where Google asked Samsung to stop
imitating the iPad so closely.
"Samsung executives chose to ignore that demand and continue
on the path of copying," he said.
Apple said the products looked so similar that it led to
confusion in the marketplace.
Samsung's Verhoeven said Apple had not shown any evidence
that consumers were actually deceived into buying Samsung
products instead of the iPhone or iPad.
"Consumers make choices, not mistakes," he said. Verhoeven
also went on to tell the jury that Apple's damages claims were
not calculated correctly, calling them "ridiculous."
On rebuttal, Apple attorney Bill Lee said Apple was not
trying to keep Samsung out of the smartphone market. "All we're
saying is, 'Make your own,'" Lee said.
The trial, which is in its fourth week, has revealed details
about the famously secretive maker of the iPhone and iPad, some
substantive and some just colorful.
Among the evidence were emails sent by Apple's Internet
services chief to top Apple executives, urging them to consider
a smaller iPad and indicating that Jobs was warming to the idea.
An Apple industrial designer described working around a
kitchen table with his team to come up with the company's mobile
products.
Its patent licensing director also said Microsoft Corp
was one of the few companies to get a license for Apple
design patents, but only because Microsoft consented to an
anti-cloning provision.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.