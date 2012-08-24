By Gerry Shih
SAN JOSE Calif. Aug 24 A U.S. jury on Friday
handed Apple Inc. a sweeping victory in its legal war
with Samsung, ruling that the Korean company had
copied critical features of the hugely popular iPhone and iPad
and awarding the U.S. company $1.051 billion in damages.
The verdict could lead to an outright ban on sales of key
Samsung products and will likely solidify Apple's dominance of
the exploding mobile computing market.
A number of companies that sell smartphones based on
Google's Android operating system may now face further
legal challenges from Apple, a company that is already among the
largest and most profitable in business history.
The jury deliberated for less than three days before
delivering the verdict on seven Apple patent claims and five
Samsung patent claims -- suggesting that the nine-person panel
had little difficulty in concluding that Samsung had copied the
iPhone and the iPad.
Billions of dollars in future sales hang in the balance.
Apple's charges that Samsung copied its designs and features
are widely viewed as an attack on Google Inc and its
Android software, which drives Samsung's devices and has become
the most-used mobile software.
Apple and Samsung, two companies that sell more than half
the world's smartphones and tablets, have locked legal horns in
several countries this year.
Earlier on Friday, a South Korean court found that both
companies shared blame, ordering Samsung to stop selling 10
products including its Galaxy S II phone and banning Apple from
selling four different products, including its iPhone 4.
But the trial on Apple's home turf -- the world's largest
and most influential technology market -- is considered the most
important.
The fight began last year when Apple sued Samsung in
multiple countries, accusing the South Korean company of
slavishly copying the iPhone and iPad. Samsung countersued.
Apple had sought more than $2.5 billion in damages from Samsung,
which has disputed that figure.
The companies are rivals, but also have a $5 billion-plus
supply relationship. Apple is Samsung's biggest customer for
microprocessors and other parts central to Apple's devices.
The U.S. jury spent most of August in a packed federal
courtroom in San Jose -- just miles from Apple's headquarters in
Cupertino -- listening to testimony, examining evidence and
watching lawyers from both sides joust about seven Apple
patents, five Samsung patents, and damage claims.
Jurors received 100 pages of legal instructions from U.S.
District Judge Lucy Koh on Aug. 21 prior to hearing the closing
arguments from attorneys.
Lawyers from both tech giants used their 25 hours each of
trial time to present internal emails, draw testimony from
designers and experts, and put on product demonstrations and
mockups to convince the jury.
At times, their questions drew testimony that offered
glimpses behind the corporate facade, such as the margins on the
iPhone and Samsung's sales figures in the United States.
From the beginning, Apple's tactic was to present what it
thought was chronological evidence of Samsung copying its phone.
Juxtaposing pictures of phones from both companies and
internal Samsung emails that specifically analyzed the features
of the iPhone, Apple's attorneys accused Samsung of taking
shortcuts after realizing it could not keep up.
Samsung's attorneys, on the other hand, maintained Apple had
no sole right to geometric designs such as rectangles with
rounded corners. They called Apple's damage claim "ridiculous"
and urged the jury to consider that a verdict in favor of Apple
could stifle competition and reduce choices for consumers.
The California trial has produced its share of drama and
heated moments. Lawyers routinely bickered over legal matters in
the jury's absence, filed rafts of paperwork to thwart each
other's courtroom strategy, and sometimes even resorted to
public relations tactics to make their views known.