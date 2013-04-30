April 30 A federal judge has set new trial dates
in November to decide whether $450.5 million of damages awarded
by a jury to Apple Inc in a patent dispute with Samsung
Electronics should stand, according to a court
filing.
In March, Apple had a major setback in its ongoing mobile
patents battle with Samsung when Judge Lucy Koh slashed a $1.05
billion jury award by more than 40 percent and set a new trial
to determine damages.
Koh ordered on Monday that the new trial on damages should
take place between Nov. 12 and 18.
The court will not permit Apple and Samsung to expand the
scope of the damages trial by relying upon new sales data, new
products and new methodologies or theories, the order said.
Koh had previously said the jury had incorrectly calculated
part of the damages and that a new trial was needed to determine
the actual, final dollar amount. That could end up less than or
more than the original $450.5 million set by the jury.
Koh, rejecting Apple's motion for an increase in the jury's
damages award, ordered a new trial on damages for 14 devices,
which include Samsung's Galaxy SII. The jury's award to Apple
for 14 other products, totaling almost $599 million, was
maintained.
The court also reinstated the jury award of $40.5 million
relating to one Samsung phone, the Galaxy SII AT&T, which will
not be included in the new trial on damages.
The case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California is Apple Inc. vs. Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd et al, 11-1846.