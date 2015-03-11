SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Apple Inc's iTunes and App Store came back online on Wednesday afternoon, according to its online status page, after an unusual hours-long disruption that the company blamed on an internal technical error.

The outage began a little before 5:00 am ET, after which users vented their frustrations on Twitter about being unable to access the popular mobile apps store and online content service. Apple updated its status page at 5:04 pm ET to show that the disrupted services, including the Mac App Store and iBooks, were now functioning normally. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Christian Plumb)