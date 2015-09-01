Aug 31 Iphone maker Apple Inc is looking to move into the original programming business to compete with video streaming companies such as Netflix Inc , Variety reported on Monday.

Apple, which aims to begin offering the service next year, has held preliminary talks with executives from Hollywood in recent weeks to gauge their interest in spearheading efforts to produce entertainment content, Variety reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1Q4MW59)

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Apple's goal is to create development and production divisions that would churn out long-form content for online streaming, Variety said, quoting a "high-level executive" at the company.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is looking to start hiring for the planned division in the coming months, Variety said, adding that it was not clear whether the focus would be on TV series, movies or both.

Bloomberg reported in August that the company would delay its live TV service to at least next year. It had planned to introduce the service, delivered over the Internet, this year. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)