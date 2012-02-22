By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Apple Inc
Chief Executive Tim Cook is in an enviable position - market
leading products, a $98 billion warchest and a seemingly
gravity-defying stock price.
But as he gears up for the annual face-to-face meeting with
shareholders, a few issues may be causing him angst. Chief among
them are in China, where poor labor conditions are in the
spotlight and Apple's iPad trademark is under attack.
The meeting this Thursday comes days after Apple touched a
new lifetime high of $526.29 before receding slightly. The stock
may get a boost next month, when Apple is expected to unveil a
new version of its best-selling iPad.
Apple shares have seen a blistering rally in the past seven
weeks, gaining $100 and making Apple the most valuable U.S.
company, with $468 billion in market capitalization.
But as much as Apple's shares rally, working conditions at
the company's manufacturing contractors in China have also
attracted attention this year.
Recently, Apple has been trying to redirect the spotlight on
its efforts to force its partners to treat their employees
better and the iPhone and iPad maker may use Thursday's meeting
to repeat it commitment to improve labor conditions in its
supply chain.
"The Fair Labor Association and the audit they are doing of
all their (supply) firms is a corporate governance issue that
will probably be a reasonably active discussion at the
shareholder meeting," said Tim Lesko, portfolio manager at
Granite investment Advisors. Apple share account for about 3
percent of Granite's equity assets.
The U.S. non-profit labor group Fair Labor Association has
begun a study of the working conditions at Apple's main contract
manufacturers, including supplier Foxconn Technology Group's
plants in China, which has been in the news for worker
suicides, a plant explosion and poor working conditions.
Another thorny issue that has now started attracting
attention from shareholders is the trademark battle moves in
China where troubled technology company Proview is seeking to
halt the sale of iPad tablets, claiming it owns the iPad
trademark in china.
Connor Browne, portfolio manger of Thornburg Value Fund --
another Apple investor -- wants to see the trademark case
settled.
"Apple has positioned itself well in China," he said. "I
would hate to slow the momentum there because of court issues."
CASH TO COME UP AGAIN
A perennial issue that shareholders zoom in on is Apple's
enormous cash pile. The company now boasts of over $100 a share
in cash and securities.
Cook said earlier this month that the company is in very
active discussions at the board level about what to do with its
cash, asking shareholders to be patient as Apple decides the way
forward, stoking speculation that Apple may return some of that
money to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks - even
if it is only a one-time deal.
Apple's cash balance is the largest among U.S. technology
companies, and many analysts think the company should put at
least some of the money to work. The company last bought back
shares in 2001 and scrapped its dividend in the mid 1990s.
A dividend could give Apple stock a short-term boost as
institutional investors - who typically own only stocks that pay
dividends - may buy it.
"It certainly would increase the potential owners for the
stock," Lesko said.
Apple's annual meeting rarely yields any financial forecasts
or product-related news but corporate governance could be part
of the discussion.
Last year, in a rare show of strength, Apple shareholders
voted for a non-binding proposal to require board directors be
elected with a majority vote but Calpers, which put it forward,
is reintroducing the measure as Apple has not acted on it.
The largest U.S. pension fund says that policy would better
protects investors' interests but Apple had urged shareholders
to vote against the proposal.
The company's board has long been criticized for its lack of
disclosure, particularly about leadership succession while Steve
Jobs battled illnesses whose details were not made public.