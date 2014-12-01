(Adds quote, additional details)
By Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Dec 1 Apple Inc shares
tumbled in early trading on Monday, briefly suffering their
largest price drop in at least three months on an unusual spike
in volume.
Large sell orders were seen at 9:51 a.m. EST (1451 GMT),
with more than 6.7 million shares trading in a one-minute
stretch, the heaviest minute of trading in Apple since Oct. 29.
The stock lost over 3 percent in that minute, falling as
much as 6.4 percent to $111.27, and was last down 2.7 percent to
$115.66.
The cause of the decline was not yet clear. Morgan Stanley
strategists dropped Apple's weighting in their strategic
portfolio to 3 percent from 4 percent in an equity outlook note
released Monday, but traders said the swiftness of the decline
was too dramatic to be attributed solely to the note, which was
released before trading opened.
At the day's low, Apple had lost more than $35 billion in
market value, as traders pointed to high-speed algorithmic
trading programs as a potential culprit.
"Maybe it was the Morgan Stanley news that kind of
stimulated the event, but certainly not enough to move a stock
$35 billion," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"What that is called is evaporation of liquidity, liquidity
that was never there in the first place and it's a typical
maneuver that goes on in the fragmented stock market we have
now," said Saluzzi.
