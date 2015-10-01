By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Many short sellers appear
to have unwound their bets against Apple this week, and a 6
percent fall in the stock price suggests they made money as
investor worries about the company countered a record launch of
its newest iPhone.
The relentless ascent of Apple Inc's stock since it
debuted its first smartphone in 2007 has made it unpopular for
most short sellers.
But worries about slowing economic growth in China, an
increasingly important market for Apple, have recently hurt the
Cupertino, California company's shares, sending them down about
19 percent from a record high in April.
On Thursday, Apple was down 2.2 percent at $107.83 on a
report that chip suppliers were concerned the iPhone maker would
cut chip orders for the fourth quarter.
The stock fell 2 percent on Monday even after Apple
announced record first-weekend sales of its new iPhone 6S and 6S
Plus handsets, suggesting investors have concerns about whether
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook can top sales of previous
devices.
Borrowing in Apple shares grew 32 percent through most of
September, and then abruptly dropped 31 percent this week,
according to lending data from SunGard's Astec Analytics, which
provides a strong glimpse into short-selling activity.
Short sellers borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy
them back later for less to return to the lender. During that
time, they have to pay interest to the lender.
This week, Apple's stock has fallen almost 6 percent,
suggesting short sellers wrapping up their bets may have made
money.
Short selling in Apple increased from 1.1 percent of its
outstanding shares in July to 1.6 percent in mid-September,
although that level of short selling remained below the average
rate of 2.7 percent for tech companies, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Since a selloff in Chinese equities in late August, Apple's
stock has fallen about 7 percent, slightly less than the S&P
500's 9 percent decline.
Brad Lamensdorf, who manages the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity
Bear ETF, is currently short Apple shares. He suspects investors
are overestimating iPhone sales in future quarters and he
believes recent trading volume in Apple shares hints at more
weakness to come.
He also likes shorting Apple because he doesn't have to
compete with other short sellers to borrow the company's shares.
"We don't like to get into highly crowded 'war shorts' that
people have been in forever," he said. "Apple is the cheapest to
borrow. There's plenty of supply and it's the lowest rate
they'll charge you."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)