SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Apple Inc plans
to launch smartwatches with multiple screen sizes and designs
this fall, the Wall Street Journal on Friday cited a person
familiar with the matter as saying.
Taiwan's Quanta will begin mass production of
Apple's first smartwatches from July, in time for an October
launch, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal on Friday also cited sources saying
Quanta would manufacture the device.
One of the sources told Reuters on Thursday that Apple
expects to ship 50 million units of the so-called iWatch within
the first year of the product's release, although these types of
initial estimates can be subject to change.
The smartwatch will come with a slightly rectangular display
that likely measures 2.5 inches diagonally, the source added.
The watch-face will protrude slightly from the band, creating an
arched shape, and feature a touch interface and wireless
charging capabilities, according to the source.
Another source told Reuters that LG Display Co Ltd
is the exclusive supplier of the screen for the
gadget's initial batch of production.
The iWatch will also contain a sensor that monitors a user's
pulse. Singapore-based imaging and sensor maker Heptagon is on
the supplier list for that feature, two sources said on
Thursday.
Apple's smartwatch will follow similar devices by Samsung
, Sony Corp, Motorola and LG Electronics Inc
- gadgets that tech watchers say have not been
appealing or user-friendly enough for mass adoption.
But the market is growing fast. Data firm IDC estimates that
worldwide shipments of wearable computing devices, including
smartwatches, will triple this year over 2013.
Apple has declined to comment on reports about upcoming
products.
