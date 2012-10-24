'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
TOKYO Oct 24 Both Softbank Corp and KDDI Corp will offer Apple Inc's 7.9-inch version of the iPad in Japan, Apple said on its Japanese website on Wednesday, competing with one another as well as with Google Inc's Nexus 7 and Rakuten Inc's Kobo e-reader here.
Softbank is betting on a $20 billion bid to buy control of U.S. telco Sprint Nextel Corp and diversify away from Japan's saturated market dominated by NTT Docomo.
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 4 Facebook said it wanted to make its social media platform a "hostile environment" for terrorists in a statement issued after attackers killed seven people in London and prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to demand action from internet firms.