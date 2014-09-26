Sept 25 Apple Inc released a new
software update late on Thursday after some users of its new
iPhone 6 complained of call service disruptions and other
problems due to a previous update.
Fewer than 40,000 iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices were
affected when users downloaded the iOS 8.0.1, Apple spokeswoman
Trudy Muller said. The new update, iOS 8.0.2, fixes the issue.
The company said the iOS 8.0.1 was live for a little over 60
minutes, before it quickly pulled it back to investigate the
issue.
Apple's new phones also face criticism over their
bendability, dubbed "bendgate." Social media and online forums
have been abuzz with comments about how the new phones can bend
when placed in back pockets or while wearing skinny jeans.
The new update also features other improvements such as to
its app store, mail and camera, listed by the company on its
website. (bit.ly/1xoC6jW)
Apples shares closed down almost 4 percent at $97.87 on
Thursday, wiping out nearly $23 billion in market value.
