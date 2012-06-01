By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Steve Jobs gave a lot of
juicy quotes before he died, and Apple Inc has failed
to keep some of them out of an upcoming patent trial against
Google's Motorola Mobility unit, according to a court
ruling.
Apple and Motorola are scheduled for a high profile patent
trial in a Chicago federal court later this month. It is one of
several intellectual property cases between tech giants over
smartphones and tablets using Google's Android operating system.
Jobs was Apple's iconic and often-outspoken chief executive
until he stepped down shortly before his death last year.
However, Jobs had discussed Apple's patent litigation with
biographer Walter Isaacson.
"Our lawsuit is saying, 'Google, you fucking ripped off the
iPhone, wholesale ripped us off,'" Jobs told Isaacson. "Grand
theft."
He added: "I'm willing to go to thermonuclear war on this."
In a court filing last month, Apple acknowledged that Jobs
was "very angry" over Google's behavior.
"To avoid any potential prejudice to Apple if Motorola
attempts to use the book to appeal to the jury's passion," the
filing says, "Apple asks that the court prevent any reference to
the Jobs book during the trial."
In a brief order filed on Thursday, Chicago federal judge
Richard Posner rejected Apple's request without explanation.
Representatives for Apple and Motorola did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Apple also has said it would ask a California federal judge
to keep Isaacson's book out of its upcoming patent trial against
Samsung Electronics, scheduled for July.
In a separate order on Thursday, Posner forbid Apple from
arguing that jurors should be predisposed to favor Apple over
Motorola if they like Apple products, or admire Jobs.
"I forbid Apple to insinuate to the jury that this case is a
popularity contest," Posner wrote.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
Illinois is Apple Inc. And NeXT Software Inc. V. Motorola Inc.
and Motorola Mobility Inc., 11-cv-8540.