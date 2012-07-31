NEW YORK, July 31 Bernstein Research on Tuesday
wrote that Apple Inc may be considering a stock split,
a move that could lead to the pricy company's inclusion in the
Dow Jones Industrial Average.
The firm gave no reason for why Apple might take such a
move, which would double the number of Apple shares while
halving the price. Calls to Bernstein were not returned.
In a note to clients, senior analyst A.M. Sacconaghi wrote
that a split would enable Apple to be considered for inclusion
in the 30-company index, which he described as
under-representing technology companies.
There are five tech companies in the Dow: International
Business Machines, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft
Corp, Intel Corp and Cisco Systems.
The Dow is price-based, and includes only two companies that
trade for more than $100 per share: IBM and Chevron Corp
. Apple is trading up 2 percent at $607.