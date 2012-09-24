SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Apple Inc said on
Monday it will open its second retail store in Hong Kong on
Sept. 29, underscoring the massive demand for its products in
Greater China.
The new store will be located in Festival Walk in Kowloon
Tong, Apple said on its Hong Kong website.
Apple has five retail stores in China, the company's
second-largest market, and plans to open flagship stores in the
major Chinese cities of Chengdu and Shenzhen, according to
government officials.
China is set to overtake the United States as the world's
biggest smartphone market this year, with demand driven by
generous handset subsidies offered by the three main carriers,
increasingly tech-savvy consumers and more feature-packed and
affordable products.