Aug 6 Apple Inc's new music streaming
service has attracted more than 11 million members during its
free trial period, the company said Thursday.
Apple Music rolled out a three-month free trial period on
June 30. Nearly 2 million trial members opted for its family
plan, which will cost $14.99 a month for up to six family
members, the company said.
Apple also said its App Store saw the largest-ever number of
customers in July, yielding $1.7 billion in transactions.
Apple set a high water mark for App Store customers in China
in July.
It said it has now paid developers almost $33 billion.
(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)