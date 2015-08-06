(Adds comments by music industry experts, industry background,
share price)
By Julia Love
Aug 6 Apple Inc said on Thursday its
new music streaming service has attracted more than 11 million
members during its free trial period, a response that music
industry experts called respectable but not overwhelming.
Apple Music rolled out with a three-month free trial period
on June 30. Nearly 2 million people opted for the free trial
family plan, which will cost $14.99 a month for up to six family
members, the company said. The service costs $9.99 a month for
individuals.
Apple's iTunes Store helped revitalize the music industry a
decade ago, but digital downloads have slumped in recent years
amid a shift toward streaming. Unlike popular streaming services
from rivals such as Spotify, Apple's offering does not include a
free on-demand tier, a decision praised by some in the music
industry.
Apple shares were down 4 cents at $114.84 in early
afternoon.
One analyst said that although the service has found a
following, he would have expected Apple to attract more trial
members given the hundreds of millions of people who already
have credit cards on file with the company through its iTunes
service.
"It's respectable, but it would be more respectable if they
were a new service that was just starting and people had to
trust them," said Ted Cohen, a former music executive who is now
managing partner of TAG Strategic, a digital entertainment
consultancy.
Based on typical conversion rates in the industry, it would
be impressive if Apple convinced 20 percent of the trial members
to become paying subscribers after the free trial ends, he
added.
Spotify has more than 20 million paid subscribers worldwide,
the company has told Reuters.
APP STORE STRENGTH
Apple's initial base of users speaks to the continued demand
for music streaming services, said Tyler Goldman, CEO, North
America, of music streaming company Deezer. But while Apple
Music includes some interesting features, such as a global radio
station, the package fails to offer enough differentiation from
rival services to attract a disproportionate share of the
market, he said.
"I think it's unlikely that they are going to dominate this
category like they dominated the download business," he said.
Apple also said on Thursday that its App Store attracted the
largest-ever number of customers in July, yielding $1.7 billion
in transactions.
Apple set a high-water mark for App Store customers in China
in July.
It said it has now paid developers almost $33 billion.
Although App Store transactions are on the rise, Apple still
draws the majority of its revenue from sales of hardware such as
its blockbuster iPhone.
In the most recent quarter, Apple's revenue rose 32.5
percent to $49.61 billion from a year earlier, beating Wall
Street expectations of $49.43 billion.
The company's stock has dipped recently amid concerns about
how its growing business in China will fare amid economic
downturn in the country.
(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)