(Repeats story moved on Friday with no changes)
* Taiwan suppliers warn weak orders, lower Q1 revenue
* March quarter iPhone sales almost certain to show first
annual drop-analysts
* Apple to report Dec-quarter earnings Tuesday
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Jan 22 Some of Apple Inc's main
Asian suppliers expect revenues and orders to drop this quarter,
indicating iPhone sales are almost certain to post their first
annual decline since the flagship product was launched almost a
decade ago.
The forecasts of lacklustre sales by companies including
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the
world's biggest contract chipmaker, and smartphone camera lens
producer Largan Precision Co Ltd add to concerns about
Apple's outlook amid slowing global demand for smartphones.
Industry executives say the latest iPhone did not have
enough new features from the previous model to tempt users,
raising fears that Apple's innovative streak - and the profits
it has generated - may be running its course.
Apple, which reports December-quarter results on Tuesday,
declined to comment on its sales outlook.
"Visibility is only a month at a time and demand is quite
weak," Largan Precision Chief Executive Adam Lin told an
earnings briefing, referring to his company's overall business.
Other suppliers said Apple now only gave them orders one
month in advance, instead of the usual three months.
"We have to be very flexible in terms of capacity," said an
executive at one of those firms, declining to identify their
company or be named due to a confidentiality agreement that
prevents Apple suppliers from discussing its order book.
Apple has previously said that individual data from its
supply chain was not an accurate reflection of its outlook.
But TSMC, which makes some of the chips that go into
iPhones, forecast this month that first-quarter revenues would
likely fall by up to 11 percent year-on-year, adding that demand
for high-end smartphones would also be weak.
An 11 percent quarterly decline would be the steepest
revenue drop for TSMC in almost 7 years, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
Earlier this month, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters that Taiwan-based Foxconn, which assembles most iPhones,
had taken a rare decision to cut working hours over a major
holiday during which workers usually rack up overtime.
Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, saw its December revenues slump by a fifth and
2015 sales miss expectations.
A more detailed picture about Apple's outlook could emerge
next week if key suppliers including LG Display Co Ltd
, SK Hynix Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
provide first-quarter forecasts when they report
December-quarter earnings.
First-quarter revenues at both LG Display and Hynix are
expected to fall around 10 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data.
Analysts say iPhone sales could pick up during the second
half of the year, when the company usually launches new
products, but with competitors such as Samsung Electronics and
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd sharpening their edge, some
suppliers are not so sure.
"The pace of innovation has slowed. Apple is going toward
the same direction as other brand names," said another Taiwanese
Apple supplier.
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL and Miyoung Kim
and Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Miral Fahmy)