BRUSSELS, June 11 The European Commission said
on Wednesday it had opened three in-depth investigations into
tax decisions affecting Apple, Starbucks and
Fiat Finance and Trade in Ireland, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg.
The probes focus on whether decisions by tax authorities in
the three EU member states about corporate tax to be paid by the
three companies comply with EU state aid rules.
The EU said its investigation follows reports some companies
have received significant tax reductions through tax rulings by
national tax authorities.
Tax rulings are used in particular to confirm transfer
pricing arrangements, covering prices charged for transactions
between various parts of the same group of companies.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)