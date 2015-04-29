April 29 Apple Inc said the European
Commission's investigation into Ireland's tax treatment of
multinationals could have a "material" impact if it was
determined that Dublin's tax policies represented unfair state
aid.
Apple said that if the EU's investigations concluded against
Ireland, the company could be required to pay past taxes for up
to 10 years "reflective of the disallowed state aid."
The EU began a formal investigation against Ireland in June
last year for alleged state aid to Apple.
Apple said that as of March 28, it was unable to estimate
the impact of having to pay these taxes. (bit.ly/1DWCgNC)
"The company believes the European Commission's assertions
are without merit," Apple said in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)