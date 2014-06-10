DUBLIN, June 10 The European Commission will
launch a formal investigation on Wednesday into Apple Inc's
tax arrangements in Ireland, Irish state broadcaster
RTE reported, without naming its source.
A U.S. Senate committee investigation revealed last year
that Apple had cut billions from its tax bill by declaring
companies registered in the Irish city of Cork as not tax
resident in any country.
The EU's competition authority said last year that it was
looking into corporate tax arrangements in several member states
and had requested information from Ireland.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)