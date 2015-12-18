Dec 18 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook dismissed as "total political crap" the notion that the tech giant was avoiding taxes in the United States.

"Apple pays every tax dollar we owe," Cook told CBS 60 Minutes' Charlie Rose in an interview. (cbsn.ws/1NtLSHA) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)