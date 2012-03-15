* Teardowns a key glimpse into Apple supply chain
* Qualcomm supplies LTE
* Memory from Elpida, Toshiba
By Noel Randewich and Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Apple's
new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm, Broadcom
, Samsung Electronics and other
semiconductor makers, according to a firm that cracked open one
of the devices.
The newest iPad went on sale in Australia early on Friday,
and at the front of a line of fans hoping to get hold of the
4G-ready tablet computer was a tinkerer from California
gadget-repair firm iFixit, who quickly took one apart for a Web
blog.
Supplying parts for Apple's iPhones and iPads, the
industry's gold standards, is considered a coup for chipmakers
and other manufacturers.
The iPad includes a Qualcomm LTE cellphone chip as well as a
Qualcomm wireless modem for 3G and 4G. Broadcom supplies a
semiconductor handling wireless tasks like WiFi and Bluetooth,
according to iFixit.
Fueled by cans of carbonated caffeine drinks, iFixit
cofounder Luke Soules' before-dawn teardown at a Melbourne
computer shop found that Apple suppliers Qualcomm, Broadcom and
Samsung have maintained their key roles in the newest iPad.
The iPad's new A5X application processor, with improved
graphics horsepower, is based on energy-efficient technology
licensed from Britain's ARM Holding and is manufactured by
Qualcomm, as in past Apple devices.
Apple doesn't disclose which company makes the components
that go into its smartphones, and insists its suppliers keep
quiet.
Analysts recommend caution in drawing conclusions from the
teardowns because Cupertino, California-based Apple sometimes
uses more than one supplier for a part. What is found in one
iPad may not be found in others.
Still, teardowns remain a key source of information for
investors interested in betting on Apple's suppliers, and the
appearance of unexpected chips can move stocks.
"There are a whole lot of hedge funds out there that like to
shoot first and ask questions later," said Alex Gauna, an
analyst at JMP who covers technology stocks.
The third-generation iPad from Apple - which sports a
high-definition "retina" display and comes with a better camera
- is capable of operating on high-speed 4G "LTE".
A source familiar with the device's components told Reuters
this week that Samsung and LG Electronics will both
supply their liquid crystal displays for the iPad.
iFixit said the iPad's display, removed using two bright
orange suction cups, appears to be from Samsung.
A NAND flash memory chip, used to store media like music and
video, is supplied by Toshiba. Japan's Elpida
provides the DRAM chips.
The iPad teardown also revealed chips from Avago
Technologies, Triquint Semiconductor and
Fairchild.
One of the more widely followed teardown firms, iFixit is
hired by a variety of clients who use its data for competitive
intelligence, in patent disputes or to keep current on industry
benchmarks.