Dec 8 Apple Inc has suspended plans to offer a live Internet-based television service and is instead focusing on being a platform for media companies to sell directly to customers through its App Store, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Apple's plan to sell a package of about 14 channels for $30 to $40 a month has run into resistance from media companies that want more money for their programming, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1OSozYs)

Apple was in discussions with broadcasters such as CBS Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc to license programming. But a lack of content led Apple to scrap plans to announce the service at a Sept. 9 event, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Bloomberg said Apple had not given up entirely on releasing an Internet TV service, which has slowly been pulling viewers away from traditional television service providers.

