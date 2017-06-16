June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it
hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht
and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
The duo, responsible for shows such "Breaking Bad", "Better
Call Saul", "The Crown" and "The Blacklist", have been Sony
Pictures presidents since 2005.
"Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives
in the world and have been instrumental in making this the
golden age of television," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice
president of Internet Software and Services.
Apple began its long-awaited move into original television
series last week, with a reality show called "Planet of the
Apps", an unscripted show about developers trying to interest
celebrity mentors with a 60-second pitch on an escalator.
The company's future programming plans include an adaptation
of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment from his
CBS show that will begin airing in August, as well as a
documentary about Sean Combs in June and another about Clive
Davis in a few months.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)