NEW YORK Dec 16 Apple Inc has shut
down its Topsy Labs unit, which specialized in analyzing Twitter
data and providing insights into current sentiment on a variety
of topics, and the move prompted an outcry from many of its
users.
The website for the platform www.topsy.com currently directs
users to an Apple support page. On Tuesday night, Topsy sent out
its last tweet from its @Topsy account: "We've searched our
last tweet."
Apple acquired Topsy in December 2013 for more than $200
million, an unusual purchase for a hardware-focused company that
has made few forays into social networking. An Apple spokesman
was not immediately available for comment.
San Francisco-based Topsy was one of Twitter's early
partners, enjoying direct access to the messaging service's
billions of tweets over several years. It has indexed them all
to make them readily and rapidly searchable.
"What the heck! Gone too soon," wrote Twitter user Doyan
Wilfred (@ThinkDoyan) on Wednesday.
Adrian Parker (@adrianparker), another Twitter user, wrote:
"Heartbreak. Topsy was my secret Twitter weapon (Tweapon?)"
Former employees of Topsy also took to social media to
express their sadness.
"RIP (rest in peace) Topsy" Rishab Aiyer Ghosh (@r2g2), one
of the four founders of the company, tweeted on Tuesday night.
Topsy employee Paul Gerard Porter (@paul_g_porter) tweeted:
"What an incredible run we had - I thoroughly enjoyed being part
of the Topsy team #endofanera."
Before the Topsy acquisition, Apple's main effort in social
media had revolved around Ping, a music-centered social sharing
network that was at one point integrated into the company's
iTunes app. The service, which lets users post music tracks they
liked to a news feed, did not catch on and was shut down.
Apple shares were down 0.4 percent at $110.01 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Angela Moon and Melissa Fares; Editing by Lisa
