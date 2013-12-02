SAN FRANCISCO Dec 2 Apple Inc has
acquired social media search and analytics startup Topsy, an
unusual purchase for a hardware-focused company that has made
few forays into social networking.
Apple confirmed the acquisition but would not say why it
bought the company, which specializes in analyzing Twitter
data and providing insights into current sentiment on a
variety of topics.
The Wall Street Journal, which reported the news earlier,
cited people familiar with the deal as saying Apple forked over
more than $200 million.
"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time,
and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,"
spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said.
Topsy did not respond to requests for comment.
The iPad and iPhone maker often does what it calls "bolt-on"
acquisitions, small deals to acquire technology that then gets
integrated into existing or future products.
Apple's main effort in social media has revolved around
Ping, a music-centered social sharing network that was at one
point integrated into its iTunes app. The service, which lets
users post music tracks they liked to a newsfeed, didn't catch
on and was shut down.
But the California gadget maker has been increasingly making
it easier for people to share photos, videos and news through
its devices and directly to social networks such as Facebook
and Twitter.
It also operates iTunes Radio, an online streaming music
service that competes with Pandora and could benefit from
Topsy's data on consumer sentiment.