Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue
PARIS, April 28 Safran said on Friday its talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace were continuing after the French company issued a new profit warning.
BRUSSELS, July 10 The layout of a shop, such as Apple's flagship stores may be registered as a trade mark under certain conditions, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday.
Apple had sought to extend a trade mark it had registered in the United States to Germany, but this was initially refused.
The ECJ, answering a question from the German Federal Patents Court, said that a store layout can be a trade mark if it departs significantly from other stores in the sector.
However, the court added that this had to be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the relevant authority. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
PARIS, April 28 Zodiac Aerospace said its chief executive planned to quit and added to a litany of profit warnings as it reaffirmed hopes of merging with engine maker Safran to end a prolonged crisis in its aircraft seats plants.