March 16 Apple Inc is in talks with
programmers to offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV networks this
fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The service would have about 25 channels, anchored by
broadcasters such as ABC, CBS and Fox, and be available across
all devices powered by Apple's iOS operating system, including
iPhones, iPads and Apple TV set-top boxes, the newspaper said.
Apple has been talking to Walt Disney Co, CBS Corp
, and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and other
media companies to offer a "skinny" bundle with well-known
channels like CBS, ESPN and FX, leaving out the many smaller
networks in the standard cable TV package, the Journal said.
The service is expected to be launched in September. (on.wsj.com/1GOgcrv)
The talks do not involve NBCUniversal, owner of the NBC
broadcast network and cable channels like USA and Bravo, because
of a falling-out between Apple and NBCUniversal parent company
Comcast Corp, the newspaper said.
Apple and Comcast were in early-stage discussions last year
to offer a streaming-television service that would allow Apple
set-top boxes to bypass congestion on the web.
Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said the company does not
comment on rumor and speculation. Reuters could not immediately
reach Disney, CBS, and 21st Century Fox for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
