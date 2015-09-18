(Updates with customer comments on problem, more analyst
comment, company no comment, watch upgrade delay)
By Heather Somerville and Jane Wardell
SAN FRANCISCO/SYDNEY Sept 18 A significant
number of Apple Inc customers are reporting their
mobile devices have crashed after attempting to upload the new
iOS 9 operating system, the latest in a line of launch glitches
for the tech giant.
Twitter and other social media were awash with disgruntled
customers reporting two distinct faults, with one appearing to
be linked specifically to older models of Apple iPhones and
iPads.
"It is beyond inconvenient to not be able to use your phone
for a day," said student Pip Cordi as staff in the Apple store
in central Sydney looked at her phone on Friday. "I have a lot
of apps that I use for school - things like language apps and
dictionaries and that's all really important for my studies."
Another iPhone user, Zorry Coates, said she had spent three
hours in the Apple store and had been left with the option of
either returning her phone to factory settings - losing any
non-backed-up data - or waiting until Apple technicians
announced an update.
"They said they were aware of the problem and their
engineers were working on it 24/7, but they couldn't tell me
when - or how - I would get a solution," Zorry said.
"I'm very annoyed because it's wasted half my day. They
pride themselves on being a company that's flawless."
Apple's headquarters in San Francisco did not respond to a
request for comment late Thursday. An Apple spokesman in Sydney
said the company had no comment.
Despite any troubles, significant numbers of iOS users had
upgraded; more than 16 percent, according to Mixpanel, a San
Francisco, California-based analytics company, as of 4 p.m. PDT
(2300 GMT) Thursday.
ERROR MESSAGE
Charlie Brown, a technology expert at Sydney-based
Cybershack, said any number of dissatisfied customers was
significant in the social media era, particularly following the
troubled rollout of iOS 8. Apple released several further
updates to iOS8, but some of the bugs were never fully fixed.
"The risk to Apple in terms of having dissatisfied customers
is that as their customer base grows, so will the number of
those dissatisfied customers," said Brown.
One group of users reported that iOS 9 upgrade would fail
after several minutes, requiring them to start the process over.
Many posted screen shots of the error message they received:
"Software Update Failed".
That problem was likely caused by servers that were
overloaded when too many people tried to download the upgrade
simultaneously, tech analysts said.
"It's like the Black Friday thing," said Bob O'Donnell of
Technalysis Research, referring to the major U.S. shopping sale
day after Thanksgiving. "Some websites get creamed on the
traffic on Black Friday."
Other users, many of them with older devices, reported their
devices seizing up on a "swipe to upgrade" page. The latest
upgrade had been deemed by Apple as "friendly" to the older
devices after the iOS 8 problems.
"Apple were saying the downloading mechanism doesn't take as
much space to download," said Sydney-based Graham McKay, an IT
support specialist.
McKay and Brown said they always advised clients to wait
several days before downloading any new upgrades from Apple,
Google Inc or Microsoft Corp to make sure any
glitches had been found and ironed out.
Metering the upgrade, or allowing users to upgrade in waves
rather than all at once, would have been a smarter approach,
O'Donnell said.
"It's a lot about setting expectations," he said.
Apple did this week delay the release of watch OS 2, its
updated operating system for the Apple Watch after it discovered
a bug in development.
(Additional reporting by Melissa Redman in SYDNEY; Editing by
Alex Richardson)