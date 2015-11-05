HANOI Nov 5 Apple Inc has opened a
subsidiary company in Vietnam, allowing the maker of iPhones to
import and distribute cellphones directly in one of the fastest
growing smartphone markets in the Asia-Pacific.
Apple Vietnam Limited Liability was established on Oct. 28
with a registered capital of 15 billion dong ($672,194),
according to a news announcement recorded on Vietnam's national
business registry website seen by Reuters on Thursday.
(dichvuthongtin.dkkd.gov.vn)
The Ho Chi Minh City-based firm will conduct wholesale
businesses of various products including its signature
smartphones, provide information technology and maintenance
services as well as advising services, the announcement said.
The number of mobile phone subscribers in Vietnam grew 26
percent from 2009 to 2013 to 124 million, while the number of
internet users surpassed a third of the country's 90-million
population two years ago, latest official data from the
information ministry showed.
Communist Vietnam was Apple Inc's hottest market after sales
there tripled in its fiscal first half of last year, a growth
rate five times faster than in India.
Rival Samsung has invested billions of dollars to
build smartphone and electronic products plants in the Southeast
Asian nation.
($1 = 22,315 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Mark Potter)