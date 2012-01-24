A boy looks at an Apple iMac desktop computer at the new Apple Store in Pudong Lujiazui, in Shanghai July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) quarterly earnings easily beat Wall Street's estimates once more, helping the technology giant's shares slightly higher after hours.

The following are comments from investors and analysts.

MICHAEL WALKLEY, ANALYST, CANACCORD GENUITY

"Just amazingly good numbers with iPhones and just about every metric was well ahead of expectations. Very strong results on the initial read and it sets up Apple well for the rest of the year."

"They are still ramping up the new geographies like the iPhone 4 in China, which they just started selling in January and we'll see in March results. iPhones and Siri still driving strong. An iPhone 5 for the end of the year with a new form factor and with LTE will drive another set of gains in 2012."

TRIP CHOWDHRY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GLOBAL EQUITIES RESEARCH

"This is all about innovation, you have to out-innovate and delight the customer. Apple is the only company that knows how to do that. The guidance is phenomenal."

COLIN GILLIS, ANALYST, BGC FINANCIAL

"It's a monster quarter. Their guidance is strong too, it's a holiday quarter. There's just a worldwide demand for Apple products."

RICHARD SICHEL, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, PHILADELPHIA TRUST CO

"It looks like they just broke right through the estimates of sales of the hot products, and thanks to that, earnings-per-share and revenues were dramatically more than expected."

"Basically they really just shot right by what people were looking for. It looks very positive."

BILL KREHER, ANALYST, EDWARD JONES

"Apple's results were tremendous and the company continues to distance itself from industry peers. Just the magnitude of the iPhone beat is very impressive."

(Reporting By Liana Baker, Nicola Leske, Lisa Richwine)