By Piya Sinha-Roy and Noel Randewich
| LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO, April 9
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 As Apple Inc
debuts its smartwatch on Friday, the technology company
focused efforts to drum up buzz on U.S. television, using
expensive primetime spots to entice customers to the fledgling
wearable technology market.
Since showing off the watch at a March 9 event, Apple has
spent $38 million on its "Watch Reimagined" television campaign,
according to figures from iSpot.tv, which tracks U.S. TV ads and
digital responses in real time.
That's a little less than the $42 million Apple spent over
the past five months on TV ads for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
Unlike the iPhone 6, which has developed a loyal customer
base, the watch is Apple's first new product under CEO Tim Cook
and the Cupertino, California company's first foray at in the
emerging wearable technology market.
"The iPhone 6 was a barn burner from the get-go. But with
the Apple Watch, which is new product category with less
familiarity, it makes sense that they'd go after it with more
intensity," said JMP analyst Alex Gauna.
Starting Friday, the Apple Watch will be available for
preview in stores and preorder on the Internet ahead of its
April 24 on-sale date.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the company's
marketing strategy.
Out of 300-plus airings of the Apple Watch commercial since
March, almost half have been in primetime spots tied to shows
such as AMC's "The Walking Dead," the National Collegiate
Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball tournament and NBC's
talent competition "The Voice."
Data also showed that Apple Watch advert airings were ramped
up on Monday this week, capitalizing on a widely viewed NCAA
final between Duke and Wisconsin.
Apple's device will likely account for 55 percent of global
smartwatch shipments this year in a market worth about $11
billion, according to market analysis group Societe Generale.
But Apple still faces a challenge in selling the new
concept. Reviewers, dismayed by short battery life and
slow-loading apps, said it is more for tech pioneers than the
masses.
Nevertheless, Apple is out-spending other smartwatch makers
like Samsung Electronics and has a history of
getting a big return from its TV advertising spending.
"Apple occupies 13 percent of spending in the smartphone
category, while generating 40 percent of the buzz garnered from
TV ads", said Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot.tv.
(Editing by Mary Milliken)