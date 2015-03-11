(Repeats story published on Tuesday with no changes)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, March 11 Software developers say it
will not be easy to come up with a "killer app" for Apple Inc's
Watch - few have seen the product and the software is
still in test mode.
While app makers are passionate about developing for the
Apple Watch, some are skeptical about the prospects of coming up
with a big idea for the little computer on a wrist that hits
stores on April 24, said Markiyan Matsekh, product manager at
software engineering firm Eleks.
A killer app that grabs consumers' attention will be key to
the success of the Apple Watch and could spawn new companies, as
the iPhone did. The photo-sharing app Instagram grew into a $1
billion business bought by Facebook Inc, and Snapchat has
gone from a mobile messaging app to a company valued at $19
billion.
Apple has blocked some features, such as the gyroscope and
accelerometer, on the development kit, and the watch simulator
cannot test all functions, developers said. Apple declined to
comment on why developers cannot access certain features.
"The limitations are discouraging," said Matsekh, who helped
develop a Watch app to control a Tesla Model S without
involvement from the electric carmaker.
App designer Mark Rabo believes Apple is spurring creativity
though restraint.
The challenge he believes is "not trying to take a phone app
and cram it into a Watch."
Rabo is developing an app called "Revere," that ties notes
to calendars. The Watch will recognize the wearer is walking
into a meeting and pull up previously dictated notes about the
attendees, for instance.
Apple listed about 40 apps on its website as it unveiled its
smartwatch on Monday with "thousands" more in the works, it
said.
Watch apps showcased by Apple so far are mostly extensions
of services like Uber, American Airlines and Twitter.
"People are playing it pretty safe and right now just
extending their application," Ryan Taylor, design director at
Normative Design, the software firm hired by Rabo. Once the
Watch is released, it will be easier to develop, he said.
Taylor points out that there has been no "killer app" so far
on Android smartwatches that have been on the market for two to
three years.
What Apple is "trying to do is get people to think of apps
differently than an iPhone app. That cultural shift is taking a
little bit more time and that's OK," he said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)