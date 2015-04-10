SHENZHEN/HONG KONG, April 10 Lining the glass
display cases of Shenzhen's giant tech malls, knock-off versions
of Apple Inc's smartwatch were on sale at many stalls,
with some Chinese consumers eager to snap them up for a fraction
of the cost of the original.
"It came on sale in mid-March and has been constantly out of
stock," said one imitation Apple Watch seller who declined to
give his name. "On average we sell around 40 a day. Some
customers just came and bought five or more at a time."
The mimic Watches, built on Google Inc's operating
system, don't need a separate smartphone to work, said one
merchant. At her store, one was retailing for 360 yuan ($58) -
around one eighth of the cost of Apple's cheaper Watch models.
One version used a SIM card, could make calls, send
messages, browse the Internet and take pictures, she said.
On Friday, Apple, the world's most valuable technology
company, started previewing the Apple Watch, its first new
gadget line since former CEO Steve Jobs died in 2011. Customers
in China and elsewhere will be able to buy it from April 24.
In Hong Kong, the official Apple Store preview of the Watch
was quiet. No queues stretched down the street as they normally
do for Apple product launches. A handful of people waited at the
door, outnumbered by Apple staff whose cheers lasted a handful
of seconds.
Most of the shoppers from mainland China, who commonly cross
the border to pick up the latest Apple must-have, were there for
other gadgets.
"I'm here to buy an iPad," said a shopper from the
southwestern city of Chongqing, who gave her surname as Jian and
said she didn't know the previews launched that day.
"I will take a look at the Watch later ... none of my
friends have talked about the Watch back home."
But the technology bazaars in the southern Chinese boomtown
of Shenzhen were chaotic on Thursday. Merchants hawked their
goods to Chinese and foreign shoppers, showing off different
smartwatches' various colours and models.
Some weren't impressed with the imitation Apple Watches.
"I really want to buy the original one," said Vikram Jan an
Indian businessman from New Delhi shopping in Shenzhen. "The
fake one is really bad."
Though the knock-offs have their admirers, some merchants
are doubtful about the impact on genuine Apple Watch sales.
"You know some want the real thing and some just want to go
for the cheaper option," said the woman selling knock-off
watches. "There are all kinds of customers and people who want
the cheaper one would still buy our product."
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim, James Zhang and Stefanie McIntyre;
Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)