June 4 Apple Inc said it would launch
its watch in seven more countries, including Italy, Mexico,
Spain and South Korea, from June 26, as demand surpasses
expectations "in every way".
The company has not given any sales figures for the Apple
Watch since it began taking orders in April, but has often said
demand was outstripping supply.
The watch will also be launched in Singapore, Switzerland
and Taiwan. It is currently available in the United States,
Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and
the UK.
