(Adds details on Wall Street's expectations, comment from
analysts, background on rollout)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Apple Inc
expects tremendous interest for its new smartwatch and demand to
outstrip supply as consumers get an up-close look on Friday at
CEO Tim Cook's first major product.
The Apple Watch, which also marks the Cupertino, California
company's debut in a fledgling wearable technology market, will
be available for pre-order online and to try out in stores - but
not take home.
On April 24, consumers will be able to buy it online or by
reservation at retail locations including high-end fashion
boutiques in Paris, London and Tokyo.
Based on recent customer interest at its stores, Apple
expects demand for the watch, which allows users to check email,
listen to music and make phone calls when paired with an iPhone,
to exceed availability at launch, it said on Thursday.
Reviewers this week praised the watch, which also helps
users monitor their health and exercise, as "beautiful" and
"stylish" but gave it poor marks for relatively low battery life
and slow-loading apps.
For women, the various sizes and wrist bands make this
smartwatch more pleasing than earlier versions from Samsung
Electronics and others, said Kantar World Panel
market analyst Carolina Milanesi, who has been wearing the watch
for a few days.
"Is it for everybody? No, but I don't think any wearables
are yet," she said.
Still, Apple's watch is widely expected to outsell those by
Samsung, Sony and Fitbit, that have attracted modest
interest from consumers. It will likely account for 55 percent
of global smartwatch shipments this year, according to Societe
Generale.
The Apple Watch sport starts at $349 and the standard
version of the watch starts at $549. High-end "Edition" watches
with 18-karat gold alloys are priced from $10,000 and go as high
as $17,000.
Underscoring its strategy to market the watch as a fashion
accessory, Apple is selling it through a handful of high-end
stores including Selfridges in London, Galeries Lafayette in
Paris and Tokyo's Isetan department store.
JMP analyst Alex Gauna said he and others on Wall Street
would be at stores this weekend to gauge consumers' reactions to
the watches.
Sales estimates for 2015 vary widely. Piper Jaffray predicts
8 million units will be sold and Global Securities Research
forecasts 40 million. By comparison, Apple sold nearly 200
million iPhones last year.
Apple shares closed 0.76 percent higher at $126.56 on
Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernard Orr)