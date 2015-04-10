* Some models backlogged through June
By Noel Randewich and Astrid Wendlandt
SAN FRANCISCO/PARIS, April 10 Customers
preordering Apple Inc's smartwatch on Friday will have
to wait at least a month for delivery, a sign of strong early
demand for company chief Tim Cook's first new major product.
People flocked to Apple's stores around the world to get a
close-up look at the Apple Watch, the tech company's foray into
the personal luxury goods market, with Apple predicting demand
would exceed supply at product launch.
Cook, interviewed on cable television channel CNBC, said
initial orders were "great" for the device, available for
preorder online and to try out in stores by appointment, but not
to take home.
"We view this as an indication of solid demand paired with
very limited supply," Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster wrote
in a note to clients. "We continue to expect modest sales in the
June quarter as demand ramps over time."
A key factor in the watch's success will be demand once an
initial wave of interest from Apple enthusiasts subsides.
The watch goes on sale officially on April 24, online and
through appointments in shops, including trendy fashion
boutiques in Paris, London and Tokyo, part of Apple's strategy
of positioning the wearable computer as a must-have accessory.
But soon after online preorders opened on Friday, Apple's
website listed shipping times in June for some models of the
watch and four to six weeks for others.
There was immediately brisk bidding on eBay for confirmed
orders for watches, with hundreds of sellers looking to make a
few hundred or even thousand dollars by passing on their
watches, once received.
Testing Apple's mastery of consumer trends, the watch is an
untried concept for the Cupertino, California-based company. It
straddles a technology market accustomed to rapid obsolescence
and luxury goods whose appeal lies in their enduring value.
The Apple Watch sport starts at $349 while the standard
version comes in at $549 in the United States. High-end
"Edition" watches with 18-karat gold alloys are priced from
$10,000 and go as high as $17,000.
At a San Francisco Apple store, dozens of customers crowded
around newly installed wooden cabinets, snapping pictures of the
gadgets on display under glass. Apple employees, admittedly
still unfamiliar with the watches' finer points, guided
customers through features like text messaging, maps and fitness
tracking.
MIXED REVIEWS
At Apple's flagship store in New York, Jack Weber, who was
visiting from Charlottesville, Virginia, said he would give his
wife a top-of-the-line "Edition" as a 50th-anniversary gift.
"What more perfect wedding present could there be than this
watch?" he said.
Long wait times will likely stimulate more demand for the
watch - which allows users to check email, listen to music and
make phone calls when paired with an iPhone - with little risk
of losing impatient customers, said JMP analyst Alex Gauna.
"You would want to catch up by the holiday season," Gauna
said. "But based on what's out there in Android land, I don't
think there's an extreme risk in near term of losing customers
who must have a smartwatch and will go to some alternative."
Android is Google's mobile operating system used on many
smartwatches.
Reviewers this week praised the watch as "beautiful" and
"stylish" but gave it poor marks for relatively low battery life
and slow-loading apps.
Sales estimates for 2015 vary widely. Piper Jaffray predicts
8 million units and Global Securities Research forecasts 40
million. By comparison, Apple sold nearly 200 million iPhones
last year.
Apple's watch is widely expected to outsell those by Samsung
, Sony Corp and Fitbit. It will likely
account for 55 percent of global smartwatch shipments this year,
according to Societe Generale.
"Apple will outsell its wearable rivals by a very wide
margin but it will do this on the power of its brand and its
design alone," independent technology analyst Richard Windsor
said.
Apple shares closed 0.43 percent higher at $127.10 on
Nasdaq.
1 euro = $1.06
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru,
Teppei Kasai in Tokyo, Paul Sandle in London, Pauline Askin in
Sydney, Malathi Nayak in New York, Yasmeen Abutaleb in San
Francisco, Bill Rigby in Seattle,; Editing by Keith Weir)