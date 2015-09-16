Sept 16 Apple Inc said it will not release watchOS 2, an updated operating system for the Apple Watch, on Wednesday as planned after it discovered a bug in development.

A company spokeswoman said the bug was taking longer than expected to fix and that an error-free version would be released "shortly".

Apple said last week that watchOS 2 would be available on Sept. 16. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza)