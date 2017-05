An image of the new Apple Watch is reflected on a case displaying the new watches at an Apple Store in New York April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Britain's IG Group Holdings Plc said on Friday that it would launch one of the first online trading apps for Apple Inc's smartwatch, in keeping with the trading platform's push to bolster its technology division.

The app will automatically install itself onto clients' Apple Watches if it has already been downloaded to their iPhones, IG said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IQufhn)

Traders will be able to buy, sell and monitor stocks, as well as spread bets across a number of asset classes from the watch through a "one-tap" login.

IG Group said the app would be available from April 24, when Apple plans to start selling its watch in stores.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)