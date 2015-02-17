Customers queue to wait for the opening of a new Apple Store in Chongqing municipality, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Apple Inc has asked its Asian suppliers to make 5-6 million units of its three Apple Watch models for the first-quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Taiwan-based Quanta Computer Inc is the main assembler of the Apple Watch, which is expected to be launched in April.

The entry-level Apple Watch Sport model accounts for half of the production order, while the mid-tiered Apple Watch will count for one-third, one person told the WSJ.

Apple Watch Edition, the high-end model with 18-karat gold casing, is expected to have relatively small orders in the first quarter but Apple plans to produce more than 1 million units per month in the second quarter, the Journal reported, citing the person. (on.wsj.com/17MpwkR)

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

