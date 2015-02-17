Feb 17 Apple Inc has asked its Asian
suppliers to make 5-6 million units of its three Apple Watch
models for the first-quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Taiwan-based Quanta Computer Inc is the main
assembler of the Apple Watch, which is expected to be launched
in April.
The entry-level Apple Watch Sport model accounts for half of
the production order, while the mid-tiered Apple Watch will
count for one-third, one person told the WSJ.
Apple Watch Edition, the high-end model with 18-karat gold
casing, is expected to have relatively small orders in the first
quarter but Apple plans to produce more than 1 million units per
month in the second quarter, the Journal reported, citing the
person. (on.wsj.com/17MpwkR)
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)