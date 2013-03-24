NEW YORK, March 24 Apple has acquired a
Silicon Valley startup, WiFiSlam, which makes mapping
applications for smart phones.
Apple confirmed the acquistion, but declined to give
details. The news was earlier reported by The Wall Street
Journal, which quoted a person familiar with the matter as
saying that Apple paid around $20 million for the company.
"Apple acquires smaller technology companies from time to
time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans," an
Apple spokesman told Reuters.
WiFiSlam develops technology that provides indoor tracking
and similar services. Big tech companies such as Apple and
Google have been racing to provide more and better map
applications for users. Google's application, Google Maps, is
widely accessed on Google's Android platform and rival Apple's
rival iOS platform.