NEW YORK, March 8 The new iPad's faster
data speeds will likely impress consumers, right up until they
get a nasty surprise in the form of increased wireless service
fees.
To counter the shock, analysts say AT&T Inc and
Verizon Wireless need to get creative with their data pricing.
Apple Inc's U.S. iPad partners AT&T and Verizon
Wireless base their mobile Web access fees on customer usage,
unlike Sprint Nextel, which does not sell the iPad but
still offers unlimited data use for a flat fee.
Buyers of the new iPad who use it a lot on the go may end up
paying more than the typical monthly fees, which start at $15 at
AT&T and $20 at Verizon Wireless.
Some may opt for a Wi-Fi only iPad in order to avoid service
provider fees entirely.
But if operators adjust their data plans, they could avoid
upsetting existing subscribers and maybe even attract new ones
who might have been leaning toward Wi-Fi only, according to
analysts.
"In our view, current tablet data plans offered by AT&T and
Verizon seem ill-matched for the new LTE iPad, which has the
potential to consume a lot of data," Guggenheim Partners analyst
Sing Yin said in a research note. "However, a multi-device data
plan could make the LTE option more attractive."
Telecom executives have realized for some time that their
pricing models for tablets are unattractive. A vast majority of
consumers have voted with their wallets by opting for Wi-Fi only
versions of previous iPad models over the tablets with
connections to the carriers' networks.
As early as May 2011, Verizon Wireless told Reuters it was
looking at data service plan changes.
Verizon Communications Inc Chief Financial Officer
Fran Shammo told an investor conference last month that his
company would come out with some form of account-based billing
by the middle of this year: People in family plans or corporate
accounts would be able to share a single bucket of minutes.
This would not eliminate usage-based billing but would give
customers with multiple devices more flexibility.
"You have enterprise customers. You have family (customers)
who have a number of devices in their portfolio where they would
just want to pay a price and share the data instead of buying an
individual data plan for each phone," Shammo said.
Such changes could go a long way toward encouraging use of
the iPad on the cellular network, UBS analyst John Hodulik said
in an interview ahead of Wednesday's launch of the new iPad.
"That will promote people to buy more devices that are
connected to the cellular network," Hodulik said. "People are
very focused on how much data they use."
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications and
Vodafone Group Plc.