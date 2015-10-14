By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 14 Apple's potential damages in a
patent fight with the University of Wisconsin's licensing body
could reach $400 million as a trial on the amount Apple owes for
infringing a processor patent got under way on Wednesday, two
people familiar with the case said.
The figure is less than half the amount that U.S. District
Judge William Conley cited last month as the Wisconsin Alumni
Research Foundation's maximum claim for damages.
In a pre-trial ruling on Sept. 29, Conley refused a request
by Apple to limit damages in the case. He said WARF's maximum
claim was $862.4 million, citing Apple's own figures.
On Tuesday, a federal jury in Madison, Wisconsin said Apple
violated a patent owned by WARF, which helps improve
chip efficiency. The jury also said that the patent was valid.
But heading into the damages phase of the trial on
Wednesday, WARF's claim is approximately $400 million, according
to sources from both sides speaking on background as the trial
is ongoing.
WARF appears to have dropped some claims during the trial,
including one on sales of iPhones and iPads before the lawsuit
was filed, but Reuters could not immediately verify how much
they account for the reduction in Apple's potential liability.
"WARF did prevail on liability but evidence regarding
damages has yet to be presented," a WARF spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
WARF sued Apple in January 2014 alleging infringement of its
1998 patent for improving processor efficiency. The jury was
considering whether Apple's A7, A8 and A8X processors, found in
the iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus, as well as several versions of the
iPad, violate the patent.
Cupertino, California-based Apple denied any infringement
and argued the patent is invalid, according to court papers.
WARF used the patent to sue Intel Corp in 2008, but the case
was settled the following year on the eve of trial.
The case is Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation v. Apple
Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin,
No. 14-cv-62.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Tom Brown)