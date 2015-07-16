SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 A U.S. judge certified a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc on Thursday in a case brought by retail workers over bag searches at the iPhone maker's brick and mortar stores.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, is part of a 2013 lawsuit alleging Apple should compensate employees for the time it takes to conduct the searches. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)