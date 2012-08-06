SAN FRANCISCO Aug 6 Apple Inc's new version of its iPhone and iPad software will not include a pre-packaged app for Google Inc's popular video website, YouTube, Apple said on Monday.

"Our license to include the YouTube app in iOS has ended," Apple said in a statement on Monday. "Customers can use YouTube in the safari browser and Google is working on a new YouTube app to be on the app store."

Google was not immediately available for comment.